Watch: Suryakumar surprises Gambhir as he says 'SKY should bat at No.3, not Kohli'. Here's how the India star reacted

Suryakumar Yadav's magical effort with the bat gave India the much needed impetus against Hong Kong on Wednesday in their Asia Cup tie. The bowlers had managed to contain the top-order before the India star, walking in at No.4, smashed six maximums and as many boundaries, to power the Men in Blue to a total of 192 for five. Suryakumar's impressive show led former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir to opine that the batter is a better fit at No.3 than Virat Kohli. Suryakumar's reaction was definitely worth watching.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Captain Rohit Sharma gave India a good start with his 13-ball 21 before the pair of KL Rahul and Kohli were contained by the Hong Kong attack as they managed 56 runs in the next 49 balls. Following the dismissal of Rahul in the 13th over, India were just 94 for two and were staring at a below-standard total. But Suryakumar's stunning 26-ball 68 in the last seven overs gave India the perfect score to end with.

ALSO READ: Watch: Wasim Akram's gem of a reply to Athar Ali Khan's 'Look at those stats' remark about Mushfiqur Rahim on air

Impressed with his batting, Gambhir, in the post-match discussion, told Star Sports that he feels that Suryakumar is a better No.3 batter in India's T20I set-up than Kohli, who managed a 44-ball 59 in the Hong Kong game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Isiliye I feel agar Surya No.3 pe batting karta he toh zyada behetar rahega as compared to Virat Kohli,” he said as Suryakumar was seen making his way towards the India great and quietly stood beside him.

The two, who had shared the dressing room back during Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders days, smiled at each other before the veteran batter mentioned, “Maine toh bol diya he ki he should be batting at No.3.”

TV presenter Jatin Sapru replied saying, “Usne (Suryakumar) bola he should be very flexible.”

Gambhir immediately said, “Woh uska majburi he," as Suryakumar and Jatin shared a laugh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the win against Hong Kong, India qualified for the Super Four, along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. They will take on their arch-nemesis on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON