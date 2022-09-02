Home / Cricket / Watch: Wasim Akram's gem of a reply to Athar Ali Khan's 'Look at those stats' remark about Mushfiqur Rahim on air

Watch: Wasim Akram's gem of a reply to Athar Ali Khan's 'Look at those stats' remark about Mushfiqur Rahim on air

cricket
Published on Sep 02, 2022 04:25 PM IST

A funny exchange between on-air commentators Athar Ali Khan and Wasim Akram became the main attraction of Mushfiqur Rahim's stay at the crease during Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match.

Wasim Akram had a rather cheeky answer to Athar Ali Khan's praise about Mushfiqur Rahim.&nbsp;(Getty Images)
Wasim Akram had a rather cheeky answer to Athar Ali Khan's praise about Mushfiqur Rahim. (Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Bangladesh on Thursday became the first team to be eliminated from the Asia Cup 2022 as they lost a humdinger to Sri Lanka by two wickets. Despite posting over 180, Sri Lanka chased down he target as an erratic Bangladesh unit conceded far too many extras, including four no-balls. Four Bangladesh batters got starts but none could convert it into a big one. Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain's innings propelled Bangladesh to 183/7 in 20 overs, but Sri Lanka batters chased it down with Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka playing vital knocks and Asitha Fernando's 3-ball 10 providing the finishing touches.

One of Bangladesh's disappointments was Mushfiqur Rahim, who was dismissed for 4 off five balls after getting out caught behind off the bowling of Chamika Karunaratne. However, it was a funny exchange between on-air commentators Athar Ali Khan and Wasim Akram that became the main attraction of Rahim's stay at the crease. When Rahim walked out to bat at the fall of Mehidy Hasan's wicket, the broadcaster displayed the Bangladesh wicketkeeper's stats of the screen, which really impressed Khan.

Also Read: Watch - Sri Lanka player mocks Bangladesh with trademark 'Naagin' dance after thrilling final-over win; video goes viral

"It's the experience of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib-Al-Hasan that might just work in favour of Bangladesh. Have a look at those stats. More than 100 matches, closing in on 1500 runs and a strike rate of 115," Khan said on air, stressing on that last detail of Rahim's batting.

However, Akram, the former Pakistan captain wasn't in agreement with what Khan had to say and feels that Rahim's strike-rate isn't on par with some of the top players in the world. Acknowledging the fact that Rahim is a fine cricketer with plenty of experience behind him, Akram, contrary to Khan's opinion, highlighted how the 35-year-old needs to work on his strike-rate.

"Not the best strike-rate I must say. He's an experienced campaigner. He really is, but this this format, if you see the strike-rate of the top players of the world, it has to be in my opinion, more than 130. Ideally, in this format."

During his short stay, Rahim completed 1500 runs in T20I cricket for Bangladesh.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
mushfiqur rahim wasim akram asia cup + 1 more
mushfiqur rahim wasim akram asia cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out