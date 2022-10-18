Watch: The Rock sets the mood for high voltage India vs Pakistan encounter at T20 World Cup with special message

The upcoming clash between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup witnessed a massive fan moment as Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, released a new video featuring Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne, who is one of the leading figure in Hollywood and pro-wrestling, can be heard talking about the rivalries the two countries share in the video.

“When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than just a cricket match. It's time for India vs Pakistan - the greatest rivalry,” Rock mentions in the video.

Rohit Sharma and Co will lock horns with Pakistan in their first official match at the showpiece event. The clash is set to take place in Melbourne on Sunday.

Pakistan had handed India a 10-wicket defeat in the previous edition held in UAE and the Men In Blue will hope to turn things around this time. Following the encounter at the previous editions, both the teams met twice at Asia Cup 2022, which saw India and Pakistan win one match each.

The Indian skipper had earlier mentioned that the playing XI for the encounter has already been decided, but declined to pass further information during the toss ahead of the warm-up tie against Australia, which India won by 6 runs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, also engaged in a warm-up match ahead of the Super 12 stage. However, the Men In Green were outplayed by England in the warm-up match, as the latter chased down the 161-run target with 26 balls to spare.

