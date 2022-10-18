T20 World Cup: Former Australia coach John Buchanan makes out-of-the-box suggestion to 'compensate for Bumrah's loss'

The official campaign is yet to start for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup, but Mohammed Shami has provided assurance to millions of fans, who were sceptical about India's pace line-up. In the one over he has so far bowled in Australia, Shami not only managed to defend 10 runs but also left the batters and fans equally stunned with his toe-crushing yorkers.

Shami is Rohit Sharma's lethal weapon, considering how lacklustre were India's pacers at the Asia Cup and in the following series against Australia and South Africa, which the right-arm pacer was not a part of.

Shami did deliver what his captain asked for, but the inexperienced pace attack comprising Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel is still finding it difficult to hit the rhythm. Arshdeep, who had an exceptional outing in India's first practice match, which saw him return with figures reading 3/6, has struggled to carry forward the momentum.

In the warm-up tie against Australia, the 23-year-old pacer's economy rate was over 11 runs per over. The case is almost similar with Harshal Patel, who is yet to replicate his previous performances in the Indian Premier League, ever since returning from an injury.

And with India missing out on the services of Jasprit Bumrah, it won't be wrong to say the problems heading into the showpiece event have compounded for the Men In Blue.

However, former Australia World Cup-winning coach John Buchanan feels India can deal with the situation with a unique approach. Speaking to hindustantimes.com, while the warm-up match was being played between India and Australia in Brisbane, Buchanan backed the Indian batters to fill the void left by Bumrah.

"Jasprit is a world-class bowler and not very easily replaced at all. So that will affect the way they use their bowlers. But generally, like this warm-up game is showing, Brisbane's a very good one-day wicket. And with games at night, I think most teams will be up around 170-180. And in a place like Brisbane often you need to get over 200 to feel like you've got a reasonable total on the board and one that you can defend.

“So when I look at the Indian side, they just have this exciting batting talent. And I think if they back their ability consistently through the time, then that may indeed compensate for the loss of Bumrah and maybe a bit of the inexperience of some of their bowlers that haven't been here before,” the former Australia coach said.

Sharing his views on India's bowling line-up, Buchanan expects the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shami and the spinners to step up and give India early momentum in the tournament, who he believes can be among the final four of the tournament.

"Obviously Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shami know Australian conditions pretty well. And then of course, the key is going to be the spinners, Chahal, Ashwin. So, I expect them to make the semi-final and then who knows from there?

“So it's a pretty open tournament and it will be nice to return to establish a little bit of momentum early in the tournament,” he said.

Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot(ANI)

Buchanan is already impressed with India's batting prowess and with very much difficulty pronounces Suryakumar Yadav's name as the batter who has fascinated him the most. "I was just in India recently, and watched a little bit of the India Australia series and a little bit of the India South Africa series. I'm just incredibly impressed by a couple of Indian batsmen.

"Suryakumar Yadav he's an amazing talent and I do think that these conditions should really suit him once he adjusts to the pace and a bit of a balance.

“And not far behind him is Hardik Pandya,” he said.

Buchnan will be leading Ready Steady Go Kids, a sports initiative, run jointly by Roo Sports International and The Sports Gurukul in India. The initiative, which was recently launched in India, aims to cater kids from the age group of 1.5-6 years, with an aim to instill values of fitness and discipline at the grassroot level.

"This is a fundamental program for young children from the ages 1-6. And the idea of it is that they will progressively learn fundamental movement skills so that once they move into primary school, they're better adjusted to being able to participate in physical activities.

“So that means one, they can enjoy it. Two, they can be successful. And three, therefore they may wish to continue on," the former Australia coach said.