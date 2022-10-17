'Wanted to give him...': Rohit Sharma's huge admission about Mohammed Shami after pacer delivers 4-wicket over vs AUS

Silencing his critics with a spellbinding final over for Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia, speed merchant Mohammed Shami almost single-handedly turned the tie on its head at The Gabba. Roped in as the like-for-like replacement for injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah, senior pacer Shami was asked to defend 11 runs in his first over which was also the final over of the Australian innings.

Showing nerves of steel in the 20th over, pacer Shami bamboozled the Australian batters to complete India's stunning comeback in the recently concluded contest at The Gabba. Shami, who last played a competitive match for India in July, ended up taking three wickets to secure a morale-boosting win for the Rohit-led side. Reflecting on Shami's bowling performance in the warm-up match, Indian skipper Rohit revealed that he wanted give the returning pacer a challenge against Australia in Brisbane.

"Mohammed Shami was brilliant. We know how lethal he can be with the ball, and we all saw what happened. He is coming back after a long time, so we wanted to give him an over. Wanted to give him a challenge and let him bowl the final over, and you saw what he did," Indian skipper Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Pacer Shami was drafted into the India side after speed merchant Bumrah was officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a back injury. Senior pacer Shami bagged 3 wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared three scalps with Arshdeep Singh in the final-over thriller between India and Australia.

"There is room for improvement, but I want more consistency from the bowlers. You need to keep things simple and hit the deck hard. Overall a good game for us, they had a decent partnership and that put us under pressure," Rohit added. Team India will meet Kane Williamson's New Zealand in their final warm-up match before the Super 12 stage of the ICC World T20 in Australia.

