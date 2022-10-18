'What I really like is...': Sachin Tendulkar drops ultimate praise on rising India star ahead of IND-PAK clash at T20 WC

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reserved high praise for one of India's rising talents in the shortest format of the game. Known for his elegant batsmanship in two of the purest formats of the game, Master Blaster Tendulkar admitted that Jasprit Bumrah's absence is a big loss for Rohit Sharma-led Team India at the ICC World T20 2022. Continuing their preparations for the Super 12 phase of the ICC World T20, Rohit-led Team India battelled past defending champions Australia at The Gabba.

Mohammed Shami-inspired Team India outclassed Aaron Finch-led Australia in their first World Cup practice match on Monday. Senior pacer Shami, who sealed India's six-run win in Brisbane was recently drafted into the T20 World Cup squad of the Men In Blue. Speed merchant Shami has replaced Bumrah in India's squad for the showpiece event. Talking about Shami's inclusion in the World Cup squad, batting legend Tendulkar observed that the senior fast bowler is an ideal replacement for Bumrah.

Speaking to news agency PTI in an interview, Tendulkar also lauded Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is set to make his World Cup debut in Australia. "Arshdeep has shown a lot of promise and he looks a balanced guy. And whatever I have seen of him, he looks a committed fellow because you can see a player, you can make out looking at his mindset," the legendary batter said.

The exciting young talent is expected to spearhead India's pace attack in the blockbuster clash against Babar Azam-led Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in its T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

"What I really like is that if Arshdeep has a plan, he commits to it and that is really, really important in this format as batters are going out and playing those extra shots and some innovative ones. So if you have a plan, commit to it," Tendulkar added.

