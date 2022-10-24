Watch: The Virat Kohli straight six off Haris Rauf that shattered Babar Azam's hopes and left everyone mesmerised

India registered a thrilling four-wicket victory over Pakistan in their opening game of the T20 World Cup on Sunday in Melbourne. Chasing a 160-run target to win, Virat Kohli produced a sublime performance as he remained unbeaten on 82 off just 53 deliveries, as India crossed the finishing line in exactly 20 overs. Kohli stuck at one end as wickets continued to fall on the other in the opening few overs of the run-chase, with KL Rahul (4), Rohit Sharma (4), Suryakumar Yadav (15), and Axar Patel (2) failing to make a mark in the innings.

The former Indian captain forged a 113-run stand alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who scored an important 40 off 37 deliveries. While Hardik struggled to get going with his usual aggressive approach, it was Kohli who took on the offensive in the 18th over of the game when he smashed Shaheen Afridi for three fours. In the next over, Haris Rauf made a strong start as he gave away only three runs off the first overs; it was then, when Kohli turned up the heat and smashed two successive sixes off the final two balls.

It was his first six which left all fans and former cricketers in awe. On a length delivery, Kohli paced in his crease before dispatching the delivery over the bowler's head, past the long-on boundary for a maximum.

Even India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar couldn't resist a word of appreciation for the shot, as he took to his official Twitter profile to laud Kohli for his knock. “@imvkohli It was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular!” Tendulkar wrote.

Team India will return to action for their second game of the T20 World Cup campaign on October 27 against Netherlands.

