Watch: Tom Curran, RCB's newest recruit, slapped with 4-match ban for intimidating umpire with near collision in BBL

Sydney Sixers' versatile player, Tom Curran, faces a significant setback as he received a four-match ban for engaging in an altercation with an umpire before a Big Bash League (BBL) game. The 28-year-old England international has been charged with a "Level 3" offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct, prompting the team to announce the suspension on Thursday. Curran's clash with the official occurred during a practice session leading up to the Sixers' match against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 11 in Launceston. Tom Curran during practice session against Hobart Hurricanes(Channel 7/BBL)

The incident unfolded when Curran completed a practice run-up, running onto part of the pitch against the umpire's instructions. Despite being advised not to use that part of the pitch, Curran proceeded to the opposite end for another practice run-up. The umpire, standing next to the stumps, unintentionally blocked Curran's approach to the pitch. In response, "Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away... He then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran," as detailed in Cricket Australia's statement.

Fortunately, the umpire managed to step aside, avoiding a potential collision.

A video of the incident was made public by 7Cricket following the ban on the English cricketer. Curran, in the video, can be seen sprinting around the pitch before taking position for a bowling run-up towards the pitch. The umpire stood on the side of the stump to prevent Curran from stepping onto the pitch, but Curran ran towards the umpire regardless, dodging him in the final second to avoid the collision. An argument began between the duo soon after.

Following a hearing, Curran was found guilty of the Level 3 offence, prompting Sydney Sixers' head, Rachael Haynes, to declare their intention to "vigorously appeal" the imposed ban. Cricket Australia revealed that the ban would sideline Curran for upcoming matches against Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder, and Brisbane Heat.

The Sixers are currently third in the table, having won both of their matches in the league so far. They return to action on December 22 against Adelaide Strikers.