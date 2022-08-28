Watch: Twitter can't keep calm as Virat Kohli meets Wasim Akram ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash

Team India take on Pakistan in a blockbuster encounter in the men's Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday night. Both sides are meeting for the first time since the last year's T20 World Cup, where Babar Azam's men secured a one-sided 10-wicket win in Dubai. Incidentally, they meet at the same venue in the continental tournament. The match will see the return of Virat Kohli to the team after over a month, as he was rested for India's previous two limited-overs series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Kohli has been going through a rough patch with the bat but took a break from the game last month, and had revealed on Saturday that he felt ‘mentally down’ following non-stop cricketing appearances in league and international cricket. However, Kohli also added that he has been feeling upbeat since returning to the side ahead of the clash, and looked in good mood as the side took part in the final practice ahead of the game.

Also read: 'Don't see this feat happening often in future': Rohit Sharma, Hardik lead tribute ahead of Kohli's 100th T20I for India

Kohli also met Pakistan legend Wasim Akram before the game, sharing a laugh with him as they hugged.

Watch the heartwarming moment here:

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Virat Kohli hugged Wasim Akram and Irfan Pathan during training. pic.twitter.com/qxR5VT0r7R — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2022

Virat Kohli hugged Wasim Akram and Irfan Pathan in the ground during the commentary. pic.twitter.com/itfQIwmnde — Ishika Pandey (@Ishika_Pandey45) August 28, 2022

Kohli hugging Wasim Bhai 🔥🔥 — Ayan Ali (@okiayann) August 28, 2022

Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th T20 International and is second player in world cricket after Ross Taylor to complete a century of international appearances. The 33-year-old batter is also the second Indian to reach 100 matches in the shortest format of the game after fellow teammate and captain Rohit Sharma.

Earlier, Rohit had won the toss and opted to bowl in the game against Pakistan. While the side is playing with all three pacers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan – Rishabh Pant was excluded from the XI. Instead, Dinesh Karthik has been picked as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in the blockbuster game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON