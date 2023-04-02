Home / Cricket / Watch: Umran Malik announces IPL 2023 arrival with insane 149kph thunderbolt, sends Padikkal's stump cartwheeling vs RR

Apr 02, 2023

Umran Malik produced a fiery delivery to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal in the 2023 Indian Premier League match vs RR.

Indian speedster Umran Malik opened his account in the 2023 Indian Premier League with a 149kph scorcher destroying the timber against Devdutt Padikkal during Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening match of the season against Rajasthan Royals. Umran, known for his fierce speeds, had enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2022 as he took 22 wickets in 14 matches for the side, and received a maiden India call-up in the side's return to action following the season.

Umran Malik dismisses Devdutt Padikkal(IPL)
The right-arm pacer had conceded 24 runs in his first two overs as he came into the attack following the end of powerplay, where Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal hit the SRH bowlers all around the park; they added 85 runs for the first wicket and the England star reached his half-century in merely 20 deliveries within the powerplay.

Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, cleverly used Umran's pace in his first over as he scored cheeky fours towards third man off successive deliveries against the pacer. However, Umran eventually struck in his second spell as he sent the stumps flying to dismiss Padikkal.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar had won the toss and opted to bowl against the Royals in Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar is leading the side in the absence of Aiden Markram, who is currently on international duty. Both, Buttler and Yashasvi scored 54 before Samson took over the charge following their dismissals.

Samson, too, reached his half-century in the 18th over of the innings off just 28 deliveries, smashing two fours and four sixes en route to his knock.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming for a stronger outing in the 2023 season; last year, the SRH finished 8th in the table with six wins in 14 matches. The Royals, meanwhile, had finished runners-up in the previous season as they enjoyed an impressive outing, finishing second in the points table.

