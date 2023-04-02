Watch: Virat Kohli's hysteric reaction to Faf du Plessis' crazy 'Ee Saala Cup Nahi' mispronunciation breaks the internet

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their campaign in the 2023 Indian Premier League on Sunday night when they take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru. The RCB are one of the four sides yet to lift the IPL title so far, and last year, they missed out on a spot in the final of the tournament after facing a defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator match. The 2022 edition also saw a change in captaincy at RCB, with Faf du Plessis taking over the role from star India batter Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli (L) with Faf du Plessis(Twitter)

In the past many years, a fan-phrase in RCB has often done the rounds before very season of the tournament – ‘Ee saala cup namde’ (This year, the cup is ours). Over the years, the RCB fans have also been trolled by fans of other franchises on social media platform for the overuse of the phrase. Regardless, it remains the most popular slogan among the RCB fans during the IPL season.

Also read: Kohli to open, Impact Player rule in focus with big names missing: Here's RCB's likely XI vs MI in IPL 2023

Earlier this week, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were at an RCB event where the latter made an attempt to pronounce the phrase; however, the former South African star mistakenly said, “Ee saala cup nahi (No cup this year),” and Kohli, who was sitting right beside Faf, couldn't resist bursting into a laugh.

Watch:

The Royal Challengers Bangalore bolstered their squad ahead of the 2023 edition with the signings of Will Jacks and Reece Topley among others; however, Jacks was ruled out of the tournament days before the opener with a muscle injury. The RCB roped in Michael Bracewell as replacement for the England star.

Their rivals on Sunday, Mumbai Indians had endured their worst-ever season in 2022 as the side finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 matches. This year, the franchise is bolstered with the arrival of Jofra Archer but star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains unavailable for the side due to back injury.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON