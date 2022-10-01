Home / Cricket / Watch: Umran Malik destroys stumps with seething pace in Irani Cup; picks wicket in his first over on Day 1

Watch: Umran Malik destroys stumps with seething pace in Irani Cup; picks wicket in his first over on Day 1

Published on Oct 01, 2022 09:31 PM IST

It was a brilliant outing for a young Umran Malik on Day 1 of the Irani Trophy match against Saurashtra, as he took a wicket in his first over and ended with figures of 3/25.

Umran Malik(Hotstar)
Umran Malik(Hotstar)
ByHT Sports Desk

India pacer Umran Malik breathed fire on Day 1 of the Irani Trophy match as he took the field for the Rest of India against Saurashtra. Umran picked three wickets including one in his first over of the match, as he dismissed Arpit Vasavada on 22. Umran went on to take wickets of Jaydev Unadkat (12) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (26), eventually ending with figures of 3/25 in 5.5 overs. A brilliant all-round effort from Rest of India's bowlers meant Saurashtra were bowled out on 98.

Umran was introduced in the 10th over of the match when Saurashtra had already lost four wickets in the innings, and came around the wicket for the left-handed Vasavada. On only his third delivery of the match, Umran outfoxed Vasavada with a ball that came sharply into the left-hander, castling his stumps.

Watch:

Umran, then, smashed Jaydev Unadkat's stumps with a fierce yorker in the 16th over of the game. The Saurashtra captain had no answer for Umran's delivery, as wickets continued to tumble for the side.

Watch:

Earlier, medium pacer Mukesh Kumar rattled Saurashtra with some high quality swing bowling before Sarfaraz Khan continued his dream run with an attractive hundred to put Rest of India in the driver's seat on the opening day of Irani Trophy match here on Saturday.

At stumps, Sarfaraz's unbeaten 125 off 126 balls took Rest of India to 205 for 3 after Mukesh's swing and scorching pace from young guns Kuldeep Sen (3/41) and Umran demolished the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy Champions for a meagre 98 in 24.5 overs.

Coming in when the Rest were tottering at 18 for 3 in the post lunch session, Sarfaraz played one of his most counter punching knocks to take the stuffing out of Saurashtra attack while adding 185 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with Hanuma Vihari (62 batting off 145 balls).

Get Latest Cricket News along with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Team and Cricket Live Score of ongoing matches.
  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

