Watch: Khawaja looks in horror, Shastri goes berserk on-air as KL Rahul grabs unbelievable one-handed catch in 2nd Test

India batter KL Rahul stunned the fans, commentators, and batter Usman Khawaja alike as he took an incredible one-handed catch to dismiss the Aussie player on 81 during Day 1 of the second Test in Delhi. In the 45th over of the match, Khawaja, who had held one end as wickets continued to tumble on the other, attempted a reverse sweep against Ravindra Jadeja; however, he couldn't get the perfect connection and the ball travelled to square leg position, where Rahul took a brilliant dive towards his right to take the catch.

Khawaja was stunned at the catch and looked up in horror before walking towards the pavilion. The dismissal also marked a unique feat for Jadeja, as he became the second-fastest player in the history of Test cricket to record a combination of 2,500 runs and 250 wickets.

Watch as Rahul took the catch:

With the dismissal, Australia lost half of their side on 167; their captain Pat Cummins had won the toss and opted to bat in Delhi. The visitors had a decent start with the opening pair of Khawaja and David Warner forging a 50-run stand before the latter succumbed to an outside-edge, that carried easily to wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

Ravichandran Ashwin, then, unleashed magic towards the closing stages of the first session as he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) within three deliveries to put the visitors on backfoot. Mohammed Shami caused further damage to Australia's chances for a recovery as he removed Travis Head (12) soon after the start of the second session.

Australia had faced a mammoth innings-and-132-run victory in the first Test of the series in Nagpur, and the hosts will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with another win in the ongoing second Test. Jadeja had also played an important role in the side's victory in Nagpur, and was named the player of the match as well. He took seven wickets throughout the two innings (including a five-wicket haul in the first), and scored an important 70-run knock for the side.

