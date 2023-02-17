Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Khawaja looks in horror, Shastri goes berserk on-air as KL Rahul grabs unbelievable one-handed catch in 2nd Test

Watch: Khawaja looks in horror, Shastri goes berserk on-air as KL Rahul grabs unbelievable one-handed catch in 2nd Test

cricket
Published on Feb 17, 2023 02:03 PM IST

KL Rahul stunned the fans, former cricketers and Khawaja alike with an incredible one-handed catch during the second Test of the series against Australia.

KL Rahul takes a stunning catch(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

India batter KL Rahul stunned the fans, commentators, and batter Usman Khawaja alike as he took an incredible one-handed catch to dismiss the Aussie player on 81 during Day 1 of the second Test in Delhi. In the 45th over of the match, Khawaja, who had held one end as wickets continued to tumble on the other, attempted a reverse sweep against Ravindra Jadeja; however, he couldn't get the perfect connection and the ball travelled to square leg position, where Rahul took a brilliant dive towards his right to take the catch.

Khawaja was stunned at the catch and looked up in horror before walking towards the pavilion. The dismissal also marked a unique feat for Jadeja, as he became the second-fastest player in the history of Test cricket to record a combination of 2,500 runs and 250 wickets.

Also read: 'Coach Dravid, captains Rohit and Hardik lost all faith, respect in Chetan Sharma': BCCI source after 'sting operation'

Watch as Rahul took the catch:

With the dismissal, Australia lost half of their side on 167; their captain Pat Cummins had won the toss and opted to bat in Delhi. The visitors had a decent start with the opening pair of Khawaja and David Warner forging a 50-run stand before the latter succumbed to an outside-edge, that carried easily to wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

Ravichandran Ashwin, then, unleashed magic towards the closing stages of the first session as he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) within three deliveries to put the visitors on backfoot. Mohammed Shami caused further damage to Australia's chances for a recovery as he removed Travis Head (12) soon after the start of the second session.

Australia had faced a mammoth innings-and-132-run victory in the first Test of the series in Nagpur, and the hosts will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with another win in the ongoing second Test. Jadeja had also played an important role in the side's victory in Nagpur, and was named the player of the match as well. He took seven wickets throughout the two innings (including a five-wicket haul in the first), and scored an important 70-run knock for the side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
kl rahul usman khawaja ravi shastri india vs australia indian cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP