Watch: Shahid Afridi smashes would-be son-in-law Shaheen for six one day before wedding, Pakistan pacer's reply is gold

Shaheen Afridi, who is set to marry the daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, received a welcome present from his would-be father-in-law. During a warm-up practice outing between the two, Afridi took on Shaheen and smashed him for a six. The duel between the Afridi's caught social media by storm the video of which went viral instantaneously. The left-arm pacer, who is currently recovering from a knee injury was going through his paces in an attempt to make a comeback to the team, had resumed rehab with Pakistan's support staff, and could be back to competitive cricket starting the Pakistan Super League.

A video clip shared on Twitter showed Shaheen jaywalking towards the bowling crease and delivery the ball. Afridi, who was facing him, latched on to an overpitched delivery as the ball sailed over Shaheen's head and the boundary. Later, another clip showed Afridi bowling to Shaheen with his batting.

Even though Shaheen successfully connected a pull shot, Afridi continued to give him tips: "What is happening now is that your bat is still not coming from behind," Afridi, who was the interim chief of the PCB selection committee, can be heard telling Shaheen. The Pakistan pacer later reshared the clip and wrote: "Always a pleasure playing with you Lala - lekin asal mein woh out tha (But it reality it was out)

Watch the videos here:

Shaheen injured his knee during the T20 World Cup final against England in November last year, the second time he endured it in 2022. Afridi had an episode on the field when he took a catch and landed heavily on his knee. He later returned to bowl the 16th over of the innings, but looked in discomfort as he delivered the first ball. After much deliberation, Shaheen walked off. It was later reported that Shaheen aggravated the injury that had kept him out of action during the first-half of the year, including the Asia Cup.

Shaheen is reportedly set to marry Afridi's daughter Ansha today, February 3, adding to a decent list of Pakistan cricketers to get married. After Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and batter Shadab Khan had tied the knot with their respective partners in January, Shaheen, who got engaged to Afridi's second-born daughter Ansha, is in next in line.

