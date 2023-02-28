Watch: Gill, Shreyas burst into wild laughter after Virat Kohli gets bluffed by Umesh ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and most likely even Shubman Gill will have a big role to play as India look to wrap up the Test series against Australia when the two teams face each other in Round 3 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore starting Wednesday. The 9-day gap between the second and third Test ended up getting stretched to 11 days as India won the Delhi Test inside three days, allowing the players to break away and visit their families. After a small break, the guys reassembled at the Holkar Stadium on February 26 to get back in the groove as they hit the nets hoping to take an unassailable 3-0 lead over the Aussies and take a step further towards reaching the final of the World Test Championship.

The BCCI posted a couple of videos from India's practice session, which caught the players in a jovial mood. The batters hit the straps and the bowlers marked their run-up. In an unusual sight, Kohli took up the role of fielding coach and gave catching practice to fielders. Kohli, with a bat in hand, took deliveries from Umesh Yadav and helped Gill and Shreyas, expected to stand in the slip cordon, helping the two sharpen their catching skills.

After a couple of successful catches though, as Kohli took his place again ready to dab the ball, he was in for a small surprise. As Kohli got ready to move his bat, he was in for a small surprise as Umesh feigned his throw, making everyone burst into laughter. Gill and Shreyas were clearly amused and even Kohli acknowledged the light moment. The drill continued with Shreyas and Gill completing a couple of sharp catches as a satisfied Kohli revelled in his new role.

Watch the video here:

Among these four, while Kohli and Iyer are guaranteed starters in the Playing XI for the Test match starting tomorrow, there is a solid chance that Gill and Umesh too can get a look in. The India pacer had a decent bowl in the nets and it may not be a bad idea to perhaps rest either Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj and grant them a small break. Umesh is mighty effective with his reverse swing and boasts a stellar record at home.

Besides, the other change India are likely to make is in the opening combination. After a long run of failures, time seems to have run out on KL Rahul, who was stripped of India's vice-captaincy in Tests. On Monday, Gill did not practice much while Rahul batted, but on the eve of the match on Tuesday, Gill was part of the optional training session and batted alongside captain Rohit in the nets, indicating that the youngster may finally be granted a place at the top. Gill has been in red-hot form this year, having already peeled off a double hundred in ODIs and a century in T20Is, and now is a better time than any to try out the youngster in Tests as well.

As for Kohli, the former India captain will again be the cynosure of all eyes. Yet to get back into full rhythm in red-ball cricket, Kohli showed glimpses of returning to form in the first innings of the Delhi Test, scoring a solid 44 in the first inning. However, expected to end the Kotla Test with a bang, Kohli's campaign ended with a whimper when he was out for stumped for 20 in India's second inning.

