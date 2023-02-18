Watch: Virat Kohli's serious mood instantly changes after official interrupts intense conversation with Rahul Dravid

The second day of the second Test between India and Australia turned out to be a thriller with both sides matching each other blow for blow. While it initially looked like Australia were running away with it, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja's 59-run stand stemmed their momentum and got India's scorecard ticking.

The stand ended when Jadeja was dismissed by Todd Murphy and, as has been the case for much of this Test, Australia ended up getting another almost immediately after in the form of Kohli. However, Kohli's dismissal is one that has since sparked a debate, considering how close the ball was to both his pad and the bat for the LBW dismissal.

Kohli could be seen discussing the dismissal for long after he returned to the dressing room and seemed visibly frustrated with the decision. He could later be seen discussing something with head coach Rahul Dravid when an official approached him with some packaged food. As soon as Kohli sees it, he can be seen clapping his hands once before seemingly asking the official to keep it inside for the moment before returning to the conversation with Dravid, who himself had a smile on his face after seeing Kohli's reaction.

Watch the video below:

While it is not clear in the video as to what the dish is, many on social media seem to be sure that this was chole bhature, which Kohli has stated is his favourite dish in the past. "Ram’s Chole Bhature in Rajouri Garden 110 per cent. That too, I’ll go to his shop and have it, not take away. By the time it comes home, it’s not a bhatura anymore. It feels like a stale bread. Fresh bhatura’s where you pop a hole with your finger along with some onions, mint chutney and some pepper pickle,” Kohli had explained on an episode of ‘Breakfast with Champions’ in November 2017.

Kohli scored 44 off 84 balls on Day 2 and his partnership with Jadeja took India out of a sticky situation at 66/4 while chasing Australia's first innings total of 263. While Kohli and Jadeja's stand breathed life into the hosts' innings, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin then put pressure back on Australia with a 114-run stand for the eighth wicket off just 177 balls. The partnership reduced Australia's lead to one run by the time they got the Indians all out. However, the visitors ended the day on a high, with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne ensuring that they reach a score of 61/1 in just 12 overs at stumps.

