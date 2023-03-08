Watch: 'Virat ko laga' - Rohit Sharma spots Kohli inside the bus, applies colour on India star in epic Holi celebrations

Various members of Team India celebrated Holi ahead of the fourth and final Test of the series against Australia in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The official Twitter handle of the BCCI posted a video of India players including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and many other players playing with colours to celebrate the festival; the video from BCCI came after many players had already posted short videos from team bus showing India stars indulging in crazy Holi celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the BCCI video, Rohit Sharma takes the lead as he applies colours to his fellow teammates and the members of the support staff, and as he walks towards the team bus, Rohit spots Virat Kohli and urges other players to apply colour on him. “Virat ko laga, laga, laga (Apply colour on Virat!,)” Rohit could be heard saying.

Also read: 'Sometimes, it isn't the smartest move. When I got the call...': Maxwell recalls moment he realised RCB retained him

Rohit, then, applies colour on Kohli as well as Ravindra Jadeja.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, India had faced a humbling defeat in the third Test of the series against Australia and will be aiming to make a strong comeback in the all-important final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Indian batters were caught in a web of spin as the Australian trio of Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Todd Murphy rattled past the Indian batting lineup across both innings of the Test.

India are still leading the series 2-1 but need a win in the final Test to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship, that takes place between June 7-11 at The Oval. In case India fails to win the final Test, their chances of a final qualification will depend on the result of the two-Test series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. A 2-0 win for Sri Lanka in the series will end India's chances for a final qualification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia have already qualified for the final of the tournament after their win in Indore Test last week. The side will be led by Steve Smith in the fourth Test again, as Pat Cummins remains absent from the squad due to a family illness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON