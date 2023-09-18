Watch: Kohli's 2017 revelation on Rohit Sharma goes viral after IND captain forgets passport at team hotel post Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma is a genius batter in white-ball cricket, with umpteen records to his name, the most recent and significant ones achieved was the milestone of 10000 ODI runs during the recently-concluded Asia Cup. He is a marvellous skipper as well, with five IPL titles to his name for Mumbai Indians and on Sunday, he led India to a perfectly-timed Asia Cup title haul against Sri Lanka and is now on the verge of leading the nation in his biggest ever, and probably a final, assignment when India play the ODI World Cup at home. However, there is a different side to Rohit as well, one which Virat Kohli had revealed back in 2017 and is came true on Sunday night when Indian team members had boarded the bus to leave Colombo for home.

Virat Kohli's 2017 revelation on Rohit Sharma becomes true

Six years back, during a candid conversation with Gaurav Kapur on his YouTube show 'Breakfast with champions', Kohli had revealed that Rohit has a habit of forgetting and misplacing things. He had said: “The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets, I have never seen anyone else being this forgetful. iPad, wallet, phone, not the small things, but things for daily use. He (Rohit Sharma) has forgotten his passport two or three times. It was very hard to retrieve it."

On Sunday, a video surfaced on social media platform X where Rohit was seen standing at the entrance of the team bus, with Indian players already boarded, looking tensed as he had forgotten his passport in the hotel in Colombo.

Watch the video here…

Earlier on Sunday, India had lifted the Asia Cup for the record eighth time in history. It was also India's maiden trophy haul in a multi-nation event in five years, having last won in 2018, also under Rohit when he had led a second-string Indian side in the UAE.

Mohammed Siraj's sensational 6 for 21 single-handedly folded Sri Lanka for just 50, the lowest ever score by a team in an Asia Cup match. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill later chased down the target in just 6.1 overs as India won by 10 wickets\

