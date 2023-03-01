Watch: Virat Kohli breaks into sudden dance while standing at slip during IND vs AUS 3rd Test; Twitter can't keep calm

It was a dramatic morning on Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia in Indore, as the hosts lost seven wickets in the first session after opting to bat. The Aussie spinners ran through the Indian batting order and Virat Kohli (22) was the highest run-scorer for the side as India were folded for 109. Matthew Kuhnemann took his maiden Test five-wicket haul while Nathan Lyon also took three wickets in a splendid outing for the Australian spinners.

The visitors did lose an early wicket of Travis Head when they came to bat but the duo of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne since forged an important stand to steer the Aussies out of trouble.

The initial few overs of the Australia innings also saw India losing two reviews in Ravindra Jadeja's successive overs, and then failing to review against a not out decision in favour of Usman Khawaja. However, even as India endured a series of chaotic overs in the middle, the side's star batter Virat Kohli broke into a dance to keep the mood light in the middle.

Earlier in the innings, Australia batter Marnus Labsuchagne got a reprieve as he could've been dismissed in only the fourth over when Jadeja broke through his defence to castle the stumps. However, the delivery was called a no ball; it was the second time Jadeja had overstepped in the innings, the first being in his third ball of the match.

Earlier in the match, stand-in skipper Steve Smith introduced spin after five overs of pace bowling by Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, both of whom returned from finger injuries to play their first match of the series. Kuhnemann removed Rohit (12) stumped and, in his next over, cut short Shubman Gill's (21) promising knock to trigger a spectacular collapse.

Nathan Lyon (3-35) then joined the party, dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja in his successive overs and India slumped to 45-5 after a frenetic opening hour.

