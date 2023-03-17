Watch: Virat Kohli breaks the internet with iconic 'Natu Natu' hook step during live match, RRR shares viral video

In top form during the final Test match vs Australia, Virat Kohli failed to build on that tempo during the first ODI, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. During his side's chase of 189 runs, the former India captain was dismissed for four runs off nine balls, including a four. Despite the later disappointment, Kohli seemed to be in good spirits during the first innings, where Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj took three-wicket hauls respectively in a good display for India's bowling department, which also saw Ravindra Jadeja scalp two dismissals.

Virat Kohli performs the 'Naatu Naatu' dance.(Twitter)

In the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli registered his 28th Test century, his first in three years. It was a resilient knock where he smacked 186 runs off 364 balls, consisting of 15 fours.

Also Read | Watch: Hardik Pandya loses cool, has animated chat with umpire after Mitchell Marsh pulls out citing sight screen issue

The match also saw Shubman Gill build on his fine international cricket form, slamming 128 runs off 235 balls. The match ended as a draw, with India grabbing a series-clinching 2-1 win. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand in their Test match, which sent India to the WTC Final, where they will once again face Australia.

In a cheerful mood, Kohli entertained the Mumbai crowd during the first innings of the first ODI, with the famous 'Naatu Naatu' hook step. The step is from the 'Naatu Naatu' song, which was in the famous Telugu-language action film RRR. The movie has won many awards since its release, and the 'Naatu Naatu' song also won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, making it the first Indian song to win at the Oscars.

Here is the video of Kohli's dance:

During the final Test match between India and Australia, even Sunil Gavaskar performed the 'Naatu Naatu' dance. The movie also became the third Indian film and first Telugu film to receive Golden Globe Awards nominations. It was nominated under the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song (For Naatu Naatu) section, winning the latter, making the song the first Asian nomination to win the award.

Despite his early dismissal on Friday, Kohli will be under less pressure due to his century in the final Test. He will be hoping to get back to form in the next ODI. With the 50-over World Cup in sigh, India will be aiming to seal a victory in the ODI series, and also figure out their perfect combination. A poor display in the ICC showpiece event could prove to be disastrous for the players and team management due to performances in recent tournaments.

