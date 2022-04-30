Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WATCH: Virat Kohli celebrates maiden fifty in IPL 2022 in style, equals Shikhar Dhawan's staggering record

Virat Kohli
Published on Apr 30, 2022 04:47 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

After a string of low scores in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) which left cricket fraternity concerned over his form, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli bounced back in style to score a patient half-century against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium. And with the fifty, he reclaimed the record he once held in IPL history, now joining Shikhar Dhawan at the top. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Lacing six boundaries and solitary six, Kohli reached the half-century mark in 45 balls that helped RCB recover from the early dismissal of their skipper Faf du Plessis for a duck. This was his first half-century score in IPL 2022 and first in IPL after 15 innings having last reached the mark on September 26. Only once previously has he had a longer streak without a 50-plus score in IPL - 18 innings across 2009 and 2010 editions.

IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs RCB

With the fifty, he also equalled Dhawan's record for most fifty-plus scores in IPL by an Indian batter. Both have 48 such scores with Kohli having four centuries and 43 fifties, while Dhawan has two tons and 46 half-centuries. Overall, David Warner stands atop with 57 such scores - four centuries and 53 half-centuries.

The knock indeed was a huge relief for Kohli who headed into the contest on the back of 21 runs in his last five innings which included four single-digit scores and two consecutive golden ducks.

Earlier in the game, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper won the toss and opted to bat first against the Titans. 

After losing du Plessis early in the powerplay, Kohli was ably supported by Rajat Patidar, who as well scored a half-century and stitched a century stand alongside the former RCB captain to revive the innings.  

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

