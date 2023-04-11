Watch: Virat Kohli glances at Anushka Sharma; she looks back in disbelief after RCB's IPL 2023 heartbreak against LSG

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had a special guest in the house during their IPL 2023 fixture against Lucknow Super Giants, none other than Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood actor was present in the stands egging the RCB unit on and turned cheerleader for her husband Virat Kohli as the former RCB captain slammed his second half-century in three matches. However, her joy soon turned to despair as RCB lost narrowly to LSG in a last-ball thriller. Anushka, who was at the edge of her seat during the final moments of the match, was left rather shellshocked when Dinesh Karthik failed to collect the ball allowing Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi to scamper through for the single.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after RCB's defeat. (Screengrab)

The cameras were continuously capturing every range of Anushka's emotions. Hence, it was but obvious that she was going to appear on the big screen once the match concluded. Unfortunately, Monday evening did not belong to her or her team as LSG registered their third win in four matches to go top of the table, while RCB slumped to 7th. Once the match got over, different emotions erupted in the two camps – RCB tried to pick themselves up from a match that was theirs for the taking while LSG could not keep calm.

However, amid the plethora of visuals that was picked up was a moment between Kohli and Anushka, who seemed pretty jaded with the result. Kohli could be seen glancing towards Anushka, who then looked stunned before shaking her lead in disbelief, allowing the result to sink in.

Watch the video below:

Anushka's love affair with RCB is not only because of Kohli's association with the franchise. Instead, the fact of the matter is that Anushka has spent a lot of her life in the city. She was raised in Bengaluru. She completed her schooling at Army school and graduated in humanities from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore. Thom's Bakery and Super Market is Anushka's favourite shop in the city.

"She (Anushka Sharma) is a Bangalore girl. She's grown up there. She has spent way more time than I have in Bangalore, not many people know this. And she has a special connection with the city already. So obviously she feels very happy that I am playing for RCB and my commitment is always going to be for this franchise and for this city," Kohli had once said.

"She obviously can feel the sadness when we don't do well as well. And as I said, there's a special connect with Bangalore already so for her it was just things coming together in the most perfect manner that I happened to play in the city and she gets to go back to Bangalore and relive her special memories of growing up there. And she absolutely loves it."

