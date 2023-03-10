Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Kohli hilariously points at Bharat; Rohit, Khawaja give epic reaction after wicketkeeper's throw hits AUS opener

Watch: Kohli hilariously points at Bharat; Rohit, Khawaja give epic reaction after wicketkeeper's throw hits AUS opener

cricket
Published on Mar 10, 2023 09:27 AM IST

KS Bharat's throw hit Usman Khawaja during Day 1 of the fourth Test, and both involved had a rather heartwarming reaction to the incident.

Rohit Sharma; KS Bharat with Virat Kohli; Usman Khawaja(Hotstar)
ByHT Sports Desk

The fourth and final Test of the series between India and Australia began on Thursday in Ahmedabad, with the visitors posting 255/4 at the end of Day 1. Aussie captain Steve Smith had opted to bat after winning the toss at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, and Usman Khawaja was the star of the day for the visitors as he not only smashed a century, but also remained unbeaten at the end of the day, scoring 104*.

Khawaja held one end as wickets continued to fall on the other, and reached his century in the final over of the day with a brilliant four against Mohammed Shami. The Australian opener frustrated the Indian bowlers all day, however, and when there seemed no way to dismiss Khawaja, India also tried different ways to send the batter back to pavilion – one of which was seen in the 71st over of the game.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar bombarded with criticism for comment on Steve Smith during commentary on India vs Australia 4th Test

Shami, coming from around the wicket against Khawaja, beat him with a seething bouncer; while the opener barely ducked the delivery, he didn't realise a throw could come from the wicketkeeper's end as well. As Khawaja – who lost his balance and almost tripped while ducking the delivery – gained composure and sat on a knee, KS Bharat saw it as an opportunity to run the batter out from behind the stumps.

The ball, however, missed the wickets and hit Khawaja instead, who stared at Bharat in disbelief. The wicketkeeper, then, sprinted towards Khawaja to apologize for the throw as the former shared a laugh. Virat Kohli, who was standing at the slip position, was surprised with the throw as well, while India captain Rohit Sharma had a disinterested look on his face.

The crowd did enjoy the passage of play, however, as they cheered on after Bharat sprinted towards Khawaja.

Watch:

While Bharat was justifiably the highest scorer in the Aussie innings on Day 1, Cameron Green adopted a more aggressive approach as he remained unbeaten on 49 at the end of the day, smashing 8 fours in a 64-delivery stay.

India are leading the four-match series 2-1 and require a win to secure a direct passage to the World Test Championship final; they have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
indian cricket team ks bharat usman khawaja
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP