Watch: Virat Kohli's quick reflexes sends back Bangladesh centurion, gives Ashwin important wicket in 1st Test

Former India captain Virat Kohli had almost dropped the catch earlier in the day before wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant saved him by showing great reflex in completing the dismissal of Najmul Hossain Shanto. However, Kohli did not err when Zakir Hasan edged one straight towards the slip. An alert Kohli took a splendid catch to hand Ashwin his first wicket in the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram. (INDIA VS BANGLADESH LIVE SCORE DAY 4, 1st TEST)

Earlier in the day, Umesh Yadav ended Bangladesh's resistance as he dismissed Shanto for 67. The opener, who remained cautious is his approach throughout the morning session, played a loose shot, edging the wider one from the India pacer, leaving Kohli with a chance to complete the dismissal. But ball popped out of Kohli's hands before Pant, who had also made a dive for the catch, snaffled it.

In the final session of the day, Kohli was presented with another huge opportunity to complete the dismissal of centurion Zakir. Ashwin dished out a slider and Zakir looked to defend the ball, bit it took an inside edge, hit the bat and lobbed straight away towards the the slip region. Kohli, who remained alert this time, made a timely dive in front to grab the ball. Kohli was ecstatic and so was Ashwin, who picked his maiden wicket in this Test match, while a gutted Zakir walked back towards the pavilion after having just scored his first ever Test century.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rishabh Pant saves Virat Kohli and India from glaring error, KL Rahul in disbelief as Umesh strikes

Kohli's incredible reflex pic.twitter.com/qfyPi5XRKX — The Game Changer (@TheGame_26) December 17, 2022

Talking about the match, Bangladesh made a stunning start to the chase of 513 runs as the opener stitched a record 124-run stand, their highest in a Test match since 2005. However, soon after Umesh opened the gates in the 47th over of the match, Bangladesh lost the wickets of Yasir Ali for 5 runs and Litton Das for 23.

Bangladesh were left with 208 runs for the loss of four wickets after Zakir's dismissal, but lost two more for just 68 runs. The hosts now stand 241 runs behind the mammoth target of 513 runs with a day in hand. India, on the other hand, have four wicket more to pick and win the Test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON