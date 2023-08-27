Watch: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja toil at nets ahead of Asia Cup, training video goes viral

After a full-fledged series to West Indies, followed by a three-match T20I outing in Ireland, Team India is getting ready for their next assignment, which gets underway from next week. The team have gathered for a preparatory camp in Alur, Bengaluru before leaving for Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023. Virat Kohli bats at the nets(Twitter)

Team India will get their campaign underway against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, following which they will lock horns with Nepal two days later at the same venue.

As the team prepares for the continental tournament, a video has emerged on social media in which Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja can be seen batting together at nets. Both the players play a ball each, which they poke down the leg side and run singles.

Kohli is making a return to the side after sitting on the bench during the recent ODI series against West Indies. He'll be one of India's mainstay in the batting department and with the team struggling to find a perfect fit for the number four position, the former India skipper could walk in at that position.

With the World Cup approaching and being played in similar conditions, Kohli would like to take the opportunity to carry forward his supreme run and enter the showpiece event high on confidence.

In 10 ODIs this year, Kohli has accumulated 427 runs at an average of 53.37, which feature two tons and a fifty and a best of 166 against Sri Lanka.

In 17 matches across formats this year, Kohli scored 984 runs in 19 innings at an average of 54.66, which include four centuries and two fifties. His best score was 186 against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He also had a good IPL 2023, finishing as the fourth-highest run-getter. Though Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to qualify for the playoffs, he scored 639 runs in 14 innings at an average of 53.25, with a strike rate of 139.25. He scored two centuries and six fifties in his 14 innings.

Jadeja, on the other hand, is expected to lead the team's all-round department along with Hardik Pandya. Apart from batting, his bowling will be crucial factor for India. He is also expected to lead the team's spin department along with Kuldeep Yadav, who has been given a chance ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal.

