Watch: Kohli's old video of getting lifted by Yuvraj, Harbhajan goes viral after IND vs PAK WC clash

Playing perhaps the best T20I knock of his illustrious career, batting icon Virat Kohli put Pakistan bowlers to the sword in Team India's tournament opener at the grandest stages of them all - the T20 World Cup. The talismanic batter of the Rohit Sharma-led side put up a show with the bat as Team India edged past Pakistan in the final-over thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Leading the Team India celebrations after Kohli's batting masterclass, Indian skipper Rohit was seen lifting his teammate on his shoulders after the end of the thrilling contest. After Kohli and Rohit's bonhomie became an instant hit on social media, an old video of legendary cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh lifting the ex-India captain surfaced on the internet.

Spin wizard Harbhajan had come up with the special gesture when Kohli got Team India over the line against Australia in 2016 at Mohali. Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj had lifted Kohli following the latter's sublime knock of 72* (44) against South Africa in 2014. The video shared by the Twitter user soon became the talk of the town on the internet.

Talking about the mouth-watering clash between India and Pakistan, former Indian captain Kohli smashed 82 off 53 balls as Rohit-led India chased down the challenging total of 160 in the final-over thriller at the MCG. Batting maestro Kohli top-scored for Team India while Hardik Pandya earned plaudits for his all-round show against the Babar-led side.

All-rounder Pandya bagged three wickets and scored 40 off 37 balls in India's World Cup opener against Pakistan at the MCG. Batting icon Kohli was named the Player of the Match for his scintillating knock against the Babar-led side. "Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support," Kohli said after the match.

