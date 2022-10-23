Home / Cricket / Watch: Virat Kohli's teary-eyed, emotional celebration touches hearts after India trump Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Published on Oct 23, 2022 06:14 PM IST

Virat Kohli was teary-eyed and emotional after leading India to victory vs Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne, on Sunday.

India's Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya celebrate after beating Pakistan by 4 wickets during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne.(ANI)
An emotional Virat Kohli was the perfect conclusion to India's T20 World Cup opening victory, defeating Pakistan by four wickets. The swashbuckling batter was in brilliant form, hammering an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls, including six fours and four sixes. After Ravichandran Ashwin took the winning run in the final ball, a teary-eyed Kohli could be seen sprinting to celebrate and then was joined by teammates.

Here is the video of Kohli's teary-eyed, emotional reaction:

Chasing a target of 160 runs, India reached 160 for six in 20 overs. Other than Kohli's knock, Hardik Pandy also played a crucial knock of 40 runs off 37 balls. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz took two wickets each. Initially, Pakistan posted 159 for eight in 20 overs. Hardik and Arshdeep Singh bagged three-wicket hauls respectively for India.

After the match, Kohli said, "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts."

"The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support", he further added.

