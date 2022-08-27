Watch: Virat Kohli turns his 'Maxwell mode' on, attempts a brilliant switch-hit against Chahal in Asia Cup net session

India's star batter Virat Kohli will return to action on Sunday night when the side takes on Pakistan in a blockbuster clash between arch-rivals in the men's Asia Cup. Kohli had been rested for India's previous two limited-overs tours to West Indies and Zimbabwe, following a lean patch with the bat. The 33-year-old had a forgettable tour to England where he had failed to go past the 20-run mark across six innings in all formats; in the 2022 Indian Premier League, he registered only one 50+ score in 16 matches.

Many former cricketers felt a break would do a world of good for Virat Kohli, and it seems the Indian batting great is enjoying his time in the nets again. A couple of days after Kohli was seen attacking the Indian spinners in the side's first practice session upon landing in the UAE, the batter on Friday attempted a rather unorthodox shot against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kohli smashed a switch hit on a full-toss delivery from Chahal, following it up with a massive chuckle on his face. The spinner also joined in with a laugh.

Earlier, Kohli found support from Pakistan players Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan ahead of the clash against the side on August 28. In a meeting with Kohli that went viral on social media, Afridi had told Kohli that he is wishing for his swift return to form.

Shadab, meanwhile, backed the former Indian captain in a press conference, hoping that he would breach the three-figure mark soon.

India's vice-captain KL Rahul had also spoken in detail about Kohli's return to the Indian team and his poor form of late. “We don't really give much importance to such comments. It doesn't really affect a player, especially a world-class player like Virat will not be affected by what people are saying (on the outside),” Rahul had said in the press conference.

