Watch: Kohli unhappy after umpire abruptly stops Shami in his bowling stride - ‘ball ke beech mein kaise rok sakta hai?’

Team India reached a strong score of 416 in the first innings of the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with a brilliant knock of 146, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also scored a century (106). During the closing stages of the Indian innings, Jasprit Bumrah (31*) broke Brian Lara's world record for most runs in a single over in Tests, smashing Stuart Broad for 29 runs. Broad eventually gave away 35 runs in the over including extras.

India, then, made a strong start with the ball with Bumrah shining again, as he removed the opening pair of Alex Lees (6) and Zak Crawley (9) in quick succession. However, the game saw a number of stop-starts due to rain interrupting the play; the game was halted on three occasions throughout Day 2.

Right before the first interruption, however, an incident took place between former India captain Virat Kohli and Aleem Dar as Mohammed Shami was prepared to bowl the fourth over of the innings. As Shami was in the middle of the stride, umpire Dar signalled for the play to be stopped due to rain.

Kohli, however, wasn't too pleased with the decision. The stump-mic recorded Kohli saying, “Arey, ball ke beech me kaise rok sakte hain yaar (How can you stop the play in the middle of the delivery?”

However, the duo had a conversation and the decision was taken to walk off the field as the rain grew heavier.

India eventually strengthened their position at the end of the day with the side taking five English wickets for merely 84. While Bumrah remained at three wickets, Mohammed Siraj took the crucial wicket of Joe Root (31) while nightwatchman Jack Leech was dismissed on a duck by Mohammed Shami.

India are currently leading the five-Test series 2-1.

