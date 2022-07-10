Watch: Virat Kohli wins over Edgbaston crowd with his brilliant dance moves during India vs England 2nd T20I

Team India produced a brilliant outing in the second T20I of the three-match series against England, beating the hosts by 49 runs in Birmingham. With the victory, India sealed the T20I series – having already won the first game at the Rose Bowl on Thursday. India produced a dominant outing in the second match with the side putting on 170/8 in 20 overs after being invited to bat. The bowlers, then, shined as they bowled out the hosts on merely 121 with three overs to spare.

The game also saw the return of first-teamers like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja to the XI. The four players were rested for the first T20I; while Bumrah, Pant, and Jadeja made key contributions, Kohli's rough patch with the bat continued in the shortest format of the game.

Coming at no.3, Kohli was dismissed on 1 as he was caught by Dawid Malan. However, when India took to the field for England's run chase, Kohli – as usual – remained a key presence. At one point in the game, the 33-year-old India star also interacted with the crowd as he stood on the long on boundary. Kohli even danced with the fans between deliveries.

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-15) rocked England early in their pursuit of 171, removing Jason Roy with the first ball and then his fellow opener and England captain Jos Buttler, before Yuzvendra Chahal (2-10) chipped in with two wickets to leave the home side struggling on 55-5.

Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33) kept England afloat with entertaining cameos but a flurry of wickets meant that they were bowled out for 121 in 17 overs.

In India's batting innings, a 29-ball 46 from Ravindra Jadeja helped India finish on an imposing 170-8.

