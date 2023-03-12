Watch: Virat Kohli yells in anger after missing out on double ton; Australia players' tremendous gesture takes the cake

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli produced an incredible batting display during the fourth Test of the series in Ahmedabad, as he scored a brilliant 186. Kohli fell short of what would've been his eighth double century, and seventh at home. The Indian batter would also have become the first from the country to reigster 200s against all four ‘SENA’ nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), having already scored 200+ scores against the first three.

Regardless, the 34-year-old batter did ended over a three-year wait for a century in whites on Sunday; Kohli bid time at the crease and only hit five fours en route to his 28th Test century, which came in 243 deliveries. After reaching a much-awaited ton – which was also his 75th in international cricket – Kohli became significantly more aggressive in his run-scoring, bringing the next fifty in only 70 balls.

As the situation demanded an increased pace of scoring with the match entering the third session on Day 4, Kohli's batting partner Axar Patel took the aerial route on multiple occasions, and the 34-year-old batter too, punished the poor deliveries with more regularity. After Axar's departure on 79, Kohli took on the onus of run-scoring but he ran out of partners with Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav departing cheaply.

The situation was barely ideal for Kohli to take his time as India would've liked Australia to play a few overs before the end of the day's play. Kohli, thus, went for big hits and even had a catching opportunity dropped by Peter Handscomb on 185. However, the India star wasn't as lucky as he was caught in the very next over by Marnus Labuschagne, as Todd Murphy ended an incredible knock in Ahmedabad.

Following his dismissal, the Australian players including Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon lined up to congratulate Kohli on the knock.

Watch:

Kohli's first century against a ‘SENA’ country came in 2016 vs New Zealand, when he scored 211 in Indore. In the same year, the batter smashed another double hundred against England (235) in Pune.

In 2019, Kohli had smashed his seventh double century – which was also his last until Sunday – when he smashed his career-best 254 against South Africa in Pune. Both Kohli and Rahul Dravid – who is currently India's head coach – have 200s against three SENA countries; Dravid didn't score a double hundred against the Proteas.

