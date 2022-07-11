Watch: Virat spills a sitter in 3rd T20 against England; former teammate says Kohli shouldn't take 'added pressure'

While India won’t be too concerned about their loss to England in the third and final T20I of the series in Nottingham, there will certainly be concerns, especially around the form of Virat Kohli, a player who looks like a shadow of his former self at the moment. India won the series 2-1, but there might be tough decisions to be made after Kohli yet again lost his wicket cheaply. Also Read | 'He is watching the game from outside...': Rohit Sharma's stern response to Kapil Dev over Virat Kohli's future

Kohli got off to a bad start even before he stepped up to the crease with his bat, with a dropped catch in the field almost perfectly encapsulating the struggles he is having with finding touch.

On the first ball of the 19th over, Liam Livingstone mistimed a pull shot off the bowling of Harshal Patel. Kohli was out on the square leg boundary, but misjudging the flight of the ball, rushed in too much in an attempt to take the catch.

In a bad position and caught off balance, the ball came at him faster than he realized, and he got himself into a mess trying to make up for it. The ball slammed into his hands and popped out, giving Livingstone a reprieve, and allowing England to continue their momentum.

While Livingstone would only add 6 more runs after being dropped on 36, England’s target of 215 turned out to be too much for the Indian batters, despite Suryakumar Yadav’s incredible century during the run-chase.

Kohli has been under immense scrutiny and received criticism for poor form and this mistake as well, with many arguing that given how well Deepak Hooda has been playing in that number 3 role, Kohli might need to earn his place back rather than remain in the team.

Kohli’s former teammate, Amit Mishra, took to Twitter to back Kohli. The former tweaker said Kohli will find his form sooner rather than later, and that he should not let one tiny error put more weight on his shoulders than he already carries.

“Never saw Virat Kohli dropping a catch even in the nets. He is a class player and today or tomorrow his form will return. He should not take this added pressure. #EngvsInd,” he tweeted.

Kohli will return to action with India in the 3-match ODI series against world champions England, beginning on July 12 at the Oval in London. In one format which he enjoys, Kohli will be hoping 50-over cricket can be the first step on the way to him regaining his form across all formats of the game.

