Watch: Walsh can't keep calm as Siraj nearly injures self with ‘match-changing' catch in India vs West Indies 1st Test

If the first two sessions of India's campaign in the third edition of the World Test Championship is anything to go by then there are exciting times ahead for perhaps the most-followed cricket team in the world. In the first Test against the West Indies, India not only entered the transition phase officially by handing debuts to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan but also sent out a strong message by leaving the hosts gasping for breath after they opted to bat in the series opener at Winsor Park in Dominica.

Mohammed Siraj nearly injures himself while taking a stunning catch

To be honest, India's dominance on Day 1 was not unexpected. Despite missing their frontline fast bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami - the firepower in the spin department of the last edition's runner-ups was more than enough to drive home ascendancy. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made their presence felt right from the first session. And they were helped by some sharp fielding and catching.

Debutant Ishan Kishan grabbed a couple of sharp catches - one off Shardul Thakar and then off Jadeja - but the one Mohammed Siraj took to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood off Jadeja's bowling stood out.

In the last ball of the 28th over of the West Indies innings, Blackwood went for a big one off Jadeja. It was a rather risky shot for more reasons than one. West Indies were in a spot of bother after losing three wickets quickly. It was the last over before the Lunch break and above all, the pitch had enough for a spinner of Jadeja's quality to create problems, especially for the right-handers.

Blackwood did not get to the pitch of the ball, he didn't even try to. It was all hands and he paid the price. He did not cover for the turn and there was no elevation. But when the ball left his bat, he, and many on the field and those watching thought that he had got enough to clear the mid-off the fielder. Siraj, however, had other ideas.

The fast bowler took a couple of steps to his right, leapt in the air and stretched out his bowling arm to pluck the ball out of thin air. What's more? Siraj did not lose control of the ball even after a hard landing which left him winded for a brief period. The Indian players first celebrated but were quick to check on Siraj, who got up after a minute with a big smile as the players walked off for lunch.

VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj takes one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood in India vs West Indies 1st Test

The catch left legendary West Indies cricketer Courtney Walsh in disbelief. "Spleind catch. This is a match-winning catch. These types of catches turn the match on its head but let's hope he is alright there," said Walsh on Jio Cinema when Siraj grabbed the stunner.

After removing Blackwood, Jadeja also bagged the crucial wickets of Joshua Da Silva (2) and Kemar Roach (1) in the Test series opener. Jadeja shared eight wickets with Ravichandran Ashwin as West Indies posted a paltry 1st innings total of 150 in 64.3 overs. In reply, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (40) and Rohit Sharma (30) guided India to 80-2 at Stumps.

