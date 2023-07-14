Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal runs to Rohit Sharma after record century, Virat Kohli reacts from dressing room

Yashasvi Jaiswal will forever remember Day 2 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test in Dominica. For he entered the record books with a fantastic century in his first Test. His celebrations after he reached the milestone narrated the entire story. In the first ball of the 70th over, Jaiswal shuffled across his stumps and swatted a shortish delivery from off-spinner Alick Athanaze towards long leg to charge towards the non-striker's end. There was no need to scamper as would have been an easy single even if he had jogged but try telling that to a man batting on 99 on Test debut. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's reactions to Yashasvi Jaiswal's century

Jaiswal took his helmet off and jumped in the air followed by loud screams as soon as he completed the single to bring up his century. He also didn't forget to bow down to the Indian dressing room - something which he has made his signature after every century - which was on its feet clapping and cheering.

After soaking in the applause from the crowd and the dressing room, the 21-year-old then turned and ran towards captain and opening partner Rohit Sharma. It was like a kid running to his mentor for appreciation. Rohit hugged the youngster with a smile. The cameras quickly panned towards Virat Kohli, who too had an ear-to-ear smile. It was a wholesome moment for Indian cricket.

Watch Video: Yashasvi Jaiswal's celebration after scoring Test century on debut vs West Indies

Jaiswal had many reasons to celebrate and cherish his knock. He became the first Indian to score a Test hundred on debut away from home while opening the batting. In all, he is the 17th cricketer from the nation to register a debut Test century. He is also the fourth youngest Indian to three figures in his first Test.

Jaiswal's partnership of 229 is the highest for any Indian opening pair in Test matches vs the West Indies. The previous best was between Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar in Mumbai in 2002. They had put on 201 runs for the first wicket.

It was old-fashioned Test match batting where two quality batters literally tired a bowling attack that didn't have much firepower to trouble the duo.

Jaiswal's maiden ton came off 215 balls while Rohit took 220 balls as there was no purchase on the track but slowness did make stroke-making difficult.

It was not an easy proposition for batters like Rohit and Jaiswal, who love hitting through the line as the Windsor Park pitch got even slower on the day with most of the deliveries stopping and coming onto the bat.

The ball was gripping off the surface and till the giant Rahkeem Cornwall (0/22 in 11 overs) was bowling his off-breaks, scoring wasn't easy but once he developed a niggle, the little sting that was there in West Indies' bowling also vanished in thin air.

The Indians scored 66 in the first session but scored 99 runs in the second.

Jaiswal, who has hit 12 boundaries so far had only hit one in the morning session in addition to his six on first evening. In the post-lunch session, he struck another five hits to the fence.

His technique, especially back-foot play against slow bowlers like left-arm orthodox Jomel Warrican (1/66 in 23 overs) was commendable.

The West Indies pacers Alzarri Joseph (0/56 in 11 overs) and Kemar Roach (0/31 in 11 overs) were rendered ineffective due to lack of pace.

Jaiswal pulled Joseph to complete his fifty with a four and his skipper flicked the same bowler over deep mid-wicket for a regal six.

Their centuries came off contrasting styles -- Jaiswal tapping it behind square off Athanaze for a single while Rohit caressed a full toss through covers for a boundary.Watch

