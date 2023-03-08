Watch: 'Ye kya tareeka hai yaar?' - Mohammad Amir unleashes fury on Karachi Kings teammate after missed catch in PSL

Pakistan's star pacer Mohammad Amir has been making headlines ever since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) began last month. A day before his side Karachi Kings' opening match against Peshawar Zalmi, Amir compared bowling to Babar Azam – the Zalmi captain – to facing tailenders, and in the match against Zalmi, Amir furiously threw the ball towards Babar in frustration as he registered poor figures of 0/42 in four overs. Throughout the league, Amir's anger issues came to fore and during the side's last match against Quetta Gladiators, the left-arm pacer – once again – failed to control his fury after a missed catching opportunity.

Amir induced an upper edge as he bowled to Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during the penultimate over of the match – with the side still needing 11 runs to win off 8 balls. The ball didn't travel much distance, barely reaching the mid-off area. However, Tayyab Tahir is too late to react as he sprinted towards the position, eventually falling short to take the catch. Amir wasn't too happy with the effort and screamed at Tahir while walking back to his run up.

The Gladiators eventually won the match with a ball to spare, eliminating the Karachi Kings from the playoffs race in the 2023 edition. The Kings, led by Imad Wasim, endured a poor run in the tournament as they clinched victory in only two of their nine matches. Following their inconsistent performance, many fans and former cricketers criticised Wasim Akram, the side's president, who had joined the Kings only a day before the side's opener against Zalmi.

Lahore Qalandars are seated at the top of the table with 12 points in eight matches; Islamabad United are second with the same points but a lower Net Run Rate. Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, are third and fourth respectively with eight points each.

