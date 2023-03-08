Home / Cricket / 'If Kohli, Pujara weren't good against spin, they wouldn't...': Gambhir's huge 'DRS' remark on India batters' struggles

'If Kohli, Pujara weren't good against spin, they wouldn't...': Gambhir's huge 'DRS' remark on India batters' struggles

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 08:22 AM IST

The former India opener made a big remark on India's struggles against facing spinners in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Indore, Mar 02 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second day of the 3rd Test match against Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Indore, Mar 02 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second day of the 3rd Test match against Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India had faced a humbling defeat to Australia in the third Test of the series in Indore last week. In a Test that finished within three days, Australia produced an impressive performance as they bowled out the hosts on merely 109, then took an 88-run lead on a significantly tricky surface at the Holkar Stadium before sailing to a 75-run target with nine wickets to spare. With the win, Australia also qualified for the final of the World Test Championship, which will be played between June 7-11 at the Oval.

For India, the problems with tackling spin bowling continued as nine of the side's 10 dismissals in the first innings of the Indore Test came against spinners – the remaining being a run out. Many fans and former cricketers alike have been critical of India batter's abilities to play spinners, and insist that the host side's plans to prepare spin-friendly wickets backfired in the third Test.

Also read: 'India have a 2-1 lead because of him': Former BCCI selector makes passionate argument for star ahead of 4th BGT Test

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, however, believes that batters like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara wouldn't have reached 100 Tests feat if they weren't “good players of spin.”

“I don't think so. People like (Cheteshwar) Pujara, (Virat) Kohli, Rohit Sharma are good players of spin bowling. It they weren't, they won't have played in 100 Tests (Pujara and Kohli have featured in 100+ Tests so far). You have to be very good player of spin and fast bowling to reach that mark. One thing that has changed is that the DRS has played a massive role. When there was no DRS and no LBW on the front foot, a lot of times you had to change your technique as well. People don't talk about that too much,” Gambhir told Sports Today.

The former opener, however, insisted that Tests need to last more than three days; none of the three Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has reached the fourth day.

“I feel, yes, playing on turning tracks is fine, but I won't appreciate Test matches finishing in 2.5 days. We want to see tight finishes, like the one we saw in the New Zealand vs England Test. (If a Test goes to) 4th or 5th day, it is fine. But 2.5 days is too short,” said Gambhir.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
gautam gambhir indian cricket team india vs australia + 1 more
gautam gambhir indian cricket team india vs australia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out