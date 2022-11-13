Watch - ‘Younis Khan called me and said…’: Shoaib Malik breaks down on live TV, reminisces PAK's T20 WC triumph in 09'

Pakistan will be vying for the second World T20 title in Melbourne on Sunday, where they meet Jos Buttler's England in the final. Both the sides have a star studded line-up, promising the finale to be an enthralling affair. However, the weather does come as a sign of worry as there are 100 percent chances of rain playing a spoilsport on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last time Pakistan lifted the T20 World Cup trophy was back in 2009, when Younis Khan and his boys eked a commanding eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Lord's. Chasing a paltry 139, the Men in Green took 18.4 overs to complete the run chase with former all-rounder Shahid Afridi leading it. Afridi had then scored an unbeaten 54 off 40 deliveries and found great support from Shoaib Malik, who too chipped in with with an unbeaten 24 off 22 balls.

Also Read | Sachin breaks silence on Team India criticism: 'Getting to No.1 spot doesn't happen overnight. Let's not judge our team'

Recalling the scenes during an interaction on A Sports, Malik reminisced a special gesture by his captain Younis, following which he got emotional. “When we won the World Cup in 2009, Younis Khan called me and said ‘you hold the trophy’. And that was very special,” the veteran middle-order batter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is the video:

Coming back to Pakistan's campaign in the ongoing edition, the Men in Green had one of the most dramatic ones, and were on the brink of elimination at one stage. Zimbabwe had shocked Pakistan and dented their hopes of making into the final four, until South Africa choked against minnows Netherlands on the final day of the Super 12 stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Men In Green then went to thrash New Zealand by seven wickets in the semifinal, and became the first finalist of the T20 World Cup 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON