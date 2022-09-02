Watch: Yuvraj hilariously mimics Ishant Sharma in birthday wish for India pacer; shares rib-tickling video compilation

Team India's star pacer Ishant Sharma is celebrating his 34th birthday on September 2, and many of the current and former Team India stars have wished the bowler on their social media profiles. However, India's former southpaw Yuvraj Singh had his own way of wishing his friend; he hilariously mimicked Ishant and posted a compilation of his time with the pacer in the Indian team, with Punjabi singer Daler Mehendi's song ‘Ho Jaayegi Balle Balle’ playing in the background.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mimicking Ishant's voice, Yuvraj hilariously said, “Yaar lambu tera birthday hai aaj, happy birthday to you brother. I hope you're doing well."

In the caption, Yuvraj also wished for Ishant's swift comeback.

Also read: Watch: India fan tells Afridi 'aap nahi khele achha laga' after Asia Cup game; Pakistan star's reaction is absolute gold

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ishant Sharma has represented India in 105 Tests so far, taking 311 wickets. He last appeared for the side in November 2021 during a Test against New Zealand. However, the tall fast bowler lost his place in the side after emergence of the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur in the bowling lineup in the longest format of the game.

Ishant, however, remains only the second Indian pacer to reach 100 Tests after former captain Kapil Dev. He is among the 12 Indians to have played over 100 matches in the longest format of the game.

During the many away Test triumphs for India under the iconic duo of Ravi Shastri (head coach) and Virat Kohli (captain) between 2018-2021, Ishant Sharma led the Indian pace attack that majorly included Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yuvraj, meanwhile, will return to cricketing action in the Road Safety World Series that begins on September 10. The southpaw will represent the India Legends side in the tournament that runs for 22 days. Yuvraj had also participated in the previous edition of the series. He will be playing under the captaincy of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who will also make a return to action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON