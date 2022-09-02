Home / Cricket / Watch: India fan tells Afridi 'aap nahi khele achha laga' after Asia Cup game; Pakistan star's reaction is absolute gold

Watch: India fan tells Afridi 'aap nahi khele achha laga' after Asia Cup game; Pakistan star's reaction is absolute gold

cricket
Published on Sep 02, 2022 01:40 PM IST

The Indian fan had a light moment with Shaheen Afridi after Rohit Sharma's men had clinched a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup match on Sunday.

Shaheen Afridi with an Indian fan(Instagram/vividbharti)
Shaheen Afridi with an Indian fan(Instagram/vividbharti)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India had registered a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the first clash between both sides since the last year's T20 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led team folded Pakistan on 147 in the Asia Cup encounter on Sunday, and then chased down the target with two balls to spare. Hardik Pandya was the star of the game with both bat and ball, as he picked three wickets and remained unbeaten on 33 off 17 deliveries, sealing India's victory with a six.

Pakistan felt the absence of Shaheen Afridi in the game, who is currently out with a knee injury. Afridi sustained the injury during Pakistan's Test match against Sri Lanka last month, and even as he remained with the side throughout their international commitments, Afridi failed to recover in time for the continental tournament.

Also read: 'If he is not able to execute his skills, replace him': Former Pakistan spinner's blunt statement on India star

In Afridi's absence, Naseem Shah gave India an early blow when he dismissed opener KL Rahul on a first-ball duck; however, Naseem suffered with cramps towards the end of the game and couldn't bowl to the best of his abilities due to the pain.

As Pakistan faced a defeat in the game, an Indian fan's interaction with Shaheen Afridi went viral on Instagram. During his meeting with the Pakistan pacer, the fan can be heard saying, “Aap nahi khele, achha laga. Bach gaye.” Afridi laughed at the fan's comment as both posed for a picture.

Watch:

Before the game against India, Afridi had met with a number of Indian players including Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul, as they discussed his injury status. Afridi also wished Kohli for a swift return to form, as the latter made a comeback to international cricket with the Asia Cup after over a month's break from the game.

Pakistan will face Hong Kong in a must-win game to secure the fourth and final place in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup. India, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka have already qualified for the next round.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shaheen afridi team india asia cup pakistan cricket team + 2 more
shaheen afridi team india asia cup pakistan cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out