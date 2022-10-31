Watch: Parnell brings out Ronaldo's new celebration after dismissing on-song Suryakumar during IND vs SA clash at T20 WC

South African pacer Wayne Parnell brought out Cristiano Ronaldo's new goal celebration during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between South Africa and Team India at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. With Rohit Sharma's men suffering a rare batting collapse in their crucial Super 12 encounter against the Temba Bavuma-led side, the onus was on in-form Suryakumar Yadav to stage India's comeback in the low-scoring encounter at Perth.

Continuing his impressive run in the shortest format, Suryakumar rescued India from a batting collapse by smashing a quick-fire half-century. At a time when Suryakumar was hoping to provide India with a late flourish, the on-song batter received his marching orders from Parnell in the 19th over. Relieved after taking the jackpot wicket in the 19th over, Parnell gave a noteworthy tribute to football icon Ronaldo by imitating his goal celebration. Parnell's special gesture became an instant hit on social media.

The South African pacer also removed Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin in the low-scoring thriller between the two teams at Perth. Parnell bagged three wickets and leaked 15 runs in 4 overs. Parnell's teammate Lungi Ngidi emerged as the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. The Proteas pacer picked up crucial wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit and Virat Kohli in the powerplay.

Playing one of the best knocks in T20I cricket on Sunday, Suryakumar slammed a sublime half-century to help India register a modest total against South Africa. Suryakumar slammed 68 off 40 balls as India managed to post 133-9 in 20 overs. However, Suryakumar's batting heroics went in vain as India suffered its first defeat at the T20 World Cup. David Miller's 59 off 46 balls guided South Africa to a 5-wicket win over India at the Perth Stadium. Ngidi, who took 4 wickets and conceded 29 runs, was also named the Player of the Match.

