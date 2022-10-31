Watch: Rohit Sharma left visibly frustrated at himself after missing easy run-out opportunity in India's loss to SA

Team India had their chances in the crucial T20 World Cup match against South Africa in Perth on Sunday, especially after the start provided by Arshdeep Singh with the new ball. But fielding errors cost India their first defeat in the tournament, by five wickets, which shifted them down the points table in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage as they now stand in the second spot, below South Africa. One of those errors was made by captain Rohit Sharma himself, as he had the golden opportunity to inflict a run-out dismissal of Aiden Markram, who later went on score a match-winning fifty.

It happened in the 13th over of South Africa's chase. Mohammed Shami got the shorter delivery to nip back in as the batter was cramped for room. The ball hit Miller's gloves and rolled towards the cover region. David Miller hesitantly took off for a single and so did Markram. Rohit meanwhile charged in, collected the ball comfortably and then had slowed down to get his aim correct. Markram had almost given up and had trusted Rohit to get his underarm throw accurate as he had slowed down. But the ball missed the stumps and Markram was handed a another life in the chase. The batter was on 36 off 33 then.

Just six deliveries earlier, Markram took his chances against a length ball from Ashwin as he muscled the delivery from R Ashwin over deep mid-wicket, hoping for a six. But Kohli was stationed there and looked all set to inflict an important dismissal in the match. However, to the dismay of all the fans and his teammates, Kohli dropped the catch.

Markram later went on to score a 38-ball fifty en route to his 41-ball 52 while also lacing a match-winning 76-run stand alongside Miller, who as well had scored his half-century as South Africa chased down the target of 134 with two balls to spare.

