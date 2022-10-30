'Yeh toh Pakistan ko marwa raha hai': Akhtar fumes as India batters struggle against South Africa in T20 WC tie - Watch

South Africa pacers were spot on with their bowling in the crucial T20 World Cup match against India in Perth on Sunday. After the openers looked to negate the early pressure from the fast bowlers, Lungi Ngidi provided the first breakthrough in the fourth over and the Men in Blue soon lost 2four more for just 26 runs. India's struggle against South Africa left Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar fuming as Babar Azam-led side have their hopes pinned on Rohit Sharma's men for theic chances of making the semi-finals. (India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022)

Pakistan have had both two of Sunday results going their way - Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in a thriller before they managed to open their account with a win against Netherlands. The two results subsequently raised Pakistan's hopes of making the semis after they had incurred a poor start to the tournament with losses against India and Zimbabwe.

However, India's struggle against Zimbabwe left Akhtar concerned and fuming as he took to Twitter to share a video where he says, “Maine kaha tha ki India needs to win for Pakistan. Pakistan ko marwna nehi hai. Yeh toh Pakistan ko marwa raha hai. Char out karwadiye. Pata nehi aagey kya hoga (I said India need to win, but they are kiling Pakistan's chances here. We don't need that. 4 wickets have already gone down, don't know what else will happen).”

He captioned the video writing, “Bhaiyo bahut jaldi main hain?”

Bhaiyo bahut jaldi main hain? pic.twitter.com/QVIf9Y4bj0 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 30, 2022

Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed the top three, which included the batter in form, Virat Kohli before finishing with 4 for 29 in the match. Wayne Parnell picked three others, but Suryakumar Yadav's spectacular knock of 68 runs helped India post 133 for nine.

"I think against a team like India, you need to dismiss them to a low total, early wickets were the key for us. The height worked in our favour, some bounced a bit, it was always expected at Perth though and I'm really happy with our lengths," Ngidi said after India's innings.

