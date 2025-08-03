WCL owner tells anchor Karishma Kotak 'I'm going to propose to you' on live TV, shares picture with her few hours later

The WCL 2025 ended with AB de Villiers capping off a sensational tournament, smashing his third century (120 off just 60 balls) to power South Africa Champions to a thumping nine-wicket win over Pakistan Champions in the final at Edgbaston on Sunday. Chasing 196, the Proteas legends crossed the finish line in just 16.5 overs, with de Villiers smashing 12 fours and 7 sixes in a vintage onslaught. Harshit Tomar (L) talks to Karishma Kotak after WCL Final(X)

He stitched partnerships of 72 with Hashim Amla (18 off 14) and an unbeaten 125 with Jean-Paul Duminy (50* off 28) to seal the title with ease.

Sharjeel Khan's 76 off 44 had earlier lifted Pakistan Champions to a competitive 195/5, but de Villiers’s ruthless assault turned the final into a one-sided affair.

However, it was long after the match that the most unexpected moment of the evening unfolded. Harshit Tomar, the owner of WCL, was being interviewed by anchor Karishma Kotak when, right at the end of the segment, she asked him how he planned to celebrate the successful conclusion of the tournament. Without batting an eye, Tomar replied, “Probably once this is over, I’m going to propose to you.”

The comment, made live on air, visibly stunned Kotak. Caught off guard, she let out an “Oh my god” before quickly regaining her composure and switching back to her role as presenter. The abruptness of the moment set social media alight, with many viewers calling the exchange awkward and uncomfortable.

Some fans criticised Tomar’s bluntness, saying it risked putting Kotak in a difficult spot during a live telecast.

Tomar, however, appeared unfazed by the chatter. Soon after the incident, he shared a picture of himself with Kotak on social media, captioned with a heart emoji. A WCL team member also commented “touchwood” on the post, suggesting that the two may share a rapport that viewers aren’t privy to.

While de Villiers and his team lifted the trophy, the interaction between Tomar and Kotak also saw significant chatter on social media platforms.

While de Villiers' prowess with the bat was a major talking point of the tournament, it was also caught in controversy when the India Champions team called off its match against Pakistan Champions twice – including the one in the semi-finals.