Sunday, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi
Watch: AB de Villiers and Wayne Parnell recreate ‘aura farming’ meme while lifting WCL 2025 trophy

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 03, 2025 11:43 am IST

South Africa Champions became the victors of the second edition of the World Championship of Legends with a win over Pakistan at Edgbaston.

AB de Villiers led South Africa Champions to the trophy in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends, winning player of the tournament honours as he scored his third century of the event, this time in the final against Pakistan enroute to a nine-wicket victory.

AB de Villiers and Wayne Parnell celebrate the WCL title with a recreation of the 'aura farming' dance.(Screengrab)
Following the win, the South African players prepared to lift the trophy, but their celebrations were led by Wayne Parnell as he recreated the ‘aura farming’ dance which has gone viral on social media in the last few weeks.

Parnell stood ahead of the hoardings which announced the Proteas as the champions, with the rest of his teammates behind that, as he performed the steps of the viral dance with his teammates miming rowing the boat behind him. The dance takes inspiration from a mega-viral video of a young boy’s performance during a boat race that takes place during Indonesia’s Pacu Jalur festival.

AB de Villiers a class apart during WCL 2025

Aura farming is a meme term which has come to define moments in which an individual does something awe-inspiring with effortless coolness, and while that can easily be used to describe AB de Villiers’ entire cricket career, it truly came to the fore on his return to the competitive stage. The South African great announced his return with a performance that saw him look like a man amongst boys, scoring three centuries and top scoring with more than double the runs of the player in second place on the ladder.

The climax was a 60-ball 120* in the final against Pakistan, easily chasing down a target of 196 with 19 balls to spare despite battling a limp through his innings. De Villiers was given support by JP Duminy, who came in at number three and finished things off with a six to register his own half-century, with 50* off 28 deliveries.

Through the tournament, de Villiers was certainly the best performer as he looked like he was still in the peak of his powers and not four years removed from his retirement in 2021. Wayne Parnell was arguably the best bowler in the tournament, taking 11 wickets and bowling crucial spells in the knockout matches.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG Live News.
News / Cricket News / Watch: AB de Villiers and Wayne Parnell recreate ‘aura farming’ meme while lifting WCL 2025 trophy
