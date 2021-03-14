'We are extremely grateful': Viv Richards and Richie Richardson thank India and PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccines
Former West Indies cricketers Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson, Jimmy Adams and Ramnaresh Sarwan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping the Caribbean countries by donating them Covid-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.
In March, Antigua and Barbuda received 1,75,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of which 40,000 were donated to the country under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.
"I would like to thank India for the wonderful contribution made to our country which is the vaccine. We thank you so much on behalf of the Antiguan and Barbudan people. We look forward, also that in the future, continued relationship. Thank you very much Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the High Commission of India. We also thank all of the people in India for such a kind gesture," Richards said in a video posted on Twitter by the High Commission of India in Guyana.
"On behalf of the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda, I would like to thank the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for his kind generosity in offering us 40,000 vaccines. We are extremely grateful to you and your country. Thank you very very much," former West Indies caption Richardson added.
Guyana received 80,000 doses of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme. Jamaica, Barbados, St Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis also received the vaccines under the same initiative.
"I just want to use this opportunity to say thank you to the Government of India for the support that they are giving to the people all across the region in donating vaccines. I know that my own home country of Jamaica is benefitting from this initiative and also Antigua where I'm currently working with Cricket West Indies. We are all deeply grateful to the Government of India and on behalf of the people in the Caribbean I would like to thank you for this great initiative," another former Windies captain Adams said.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Prime Minister Modi for providing the Covid-19 vaccine for us here in Guyana. We really appreciate your kindness sir, thank you so much," former Windies batsman Sarwan said.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar shared the clip of Richards and wrote on Twitter, "For those who love Old Cricket and New India. Perhaps even for those who understand neither cricket nor India."
Vaccine Maitri initiative aims to assist countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, India dispatched 'Made-in-India' COVID-19 vaccines to twenty-five nations across the world. From January 20 onwards, New Delhi has supplied coronavirus vaccines to several countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Bahrain, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Seychelles and Sri Lanka.
