'We can fall sick and die here': Bangladesh cricketers face horrific sea voyage in West Indies; 'Worst tour of my life'

The Bangladesh cricket team endured a horrific few hours in the West Indies ahead of their first T20I against the side in Dominica, as reported by a national newspaper in the country. The side traveled through the sea from Saint Lucia to the venue (approx 180 km) - a journey that takes nearly five hours. However, most Bangladesh players didn't have prior experience of traveling through ferries, and so, by the time their side reached Dominica, most players fell sick with multiple players vomiting throughout the journey.

According to Bangladesh newspaper Prothom Alo, the waves began soon as the ferry reached mid-way through the sea. It wasn't a large ferry and so, even six-to-seven feet high waves were enough to make the ferry swing wildly. As a result, cricketers began to feel sea-sick, one after the other. According to the report in the newspaper, a few of the worst-affected players were pacer Shoriful Islam and wicketkeeper-batter Nafees Iqbal.

Shorfiul vomited on multiple occasions throughout the journey as well.

Notably, the report also mentions that even the West Indies team has never traveled to another island on a ferry for an international game.

One of the Bangladesh cricketers who talked to the newspaper said that they could ‘die’ in such a journey; another, a senior cricketer of the country, said that it was the “worst tour” of his life.

“We are the ones who can fall sick and die here, us, nothing will happen to them,” said one player.

“I have toured many countries, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this. None of us are used to this. Forget about playing, what will happen if one of us gets seriously ill in the ferry. This is the worst tour of my life," said another.

Bangladesh are scheduled to take on the West Indies in the first T20I of the series on July 2.

