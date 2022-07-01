Watch: Virat Kohli's heart-wrenching reaction after another failure during India vs England 5th Test goes viral

It was yet another failure for Virat Kohli with the bat, as he was dismissed on 11 during the first innings of the rescheduled fifth Test against England. Youngster Matthew Potts dismissed Kohli in the 25th over of the game, as Kohli's rough patch with the bat continued. The former Indian captain had arrived at the crease with India in a spot of bother at 46/2, having lost the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara.

However, rain had stopped play right after Kohli arrived, and the 33-year-old batter was dismissed soon after the resumption of play in Birmingham. Kohli didn't offer a shot on a length delivery outside the off, but as he swung the bat for a leave, the ball deflected off the inside edge onto the stumps.

Also read: 'Easy to jump the gun and say, 'go out there and play': Shastri reveals 'fear' in India camp before postponed 5th Test

Following the dismissal, Kohli passed a wry smile, which had almost become a norm during this year's Indian Premier League where Kohli had endured a poor outing with the bat.

Watch:

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bowl. India opened with Shubman Gill (17) and Pujara (13) and were left reeling at 53/2 before rain halted play in Birmingham. Following the resumption, India lost three quick wickets of Hanuma Vihari (20), Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (15), as half of the side was back in the hut on 98.

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1, and are playing the rescheduled fifth and final Test under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit, the full-time captain of India, was ruled out of the game after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

India are playing with four pacers that include Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur. The series will be followed by a three-match T20I series, and as many ODIs against England.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON