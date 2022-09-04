Home / Cricket / "We can only sit here and discuss. But...': Kapil Dev's blunt reply to Pakistan anchor over India's big playing XI call

"We can only sit here and discuss. But...': Kapil Dev's blunt reply to Pakistan anchor over India's big playing XI call

cricket
Published on Sep 04, 2022 10:51 AM IST

The former Indian captain opened up on India's big playing XI decision during the side's first game against Pakistan.

Kapil Dev; Rohit Sharma (front) with Virat Kohli(File/ANI)
Kapil Dev; Rohit Sharma (front) with Virat Kohli(File/ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

India will return to face Pakistan in their second match-up of the Asia Cup 2022 – this time in the Super 4 stage – in Dubai on Sunday (September 4). In their previous clash – also at the same venue – India had registered a five-wicket win as Hardik Pandya emerged hero of the game, taking three wickets while scoring an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls to steer the side to victory. While Hardik is set to return to the XI after being rested for India's second group game against Hong Kong, there remains a significant mystery over the wicketkeeping role in the Indian team.

Dinesh Karthik donned the keeping gloves for India in the match against Pakistan where Rishabh Pant was left out from the side, much to the surprise of many former cricketers and fans. Against Hong Kong, Pant returned to the team and even as Karthik retained his place in the XI, it was the former who kept the wickets for the side. While many now expect Karthik to take over the wicketkeeping duties against Pakistan, former India captain Kapil Dev admitted that he was quite surprised at the side's initial decision to bench Pant.

Also read: 'Dekh lo World Cup tak. 30 centuries aur karni hai aage': Shoaib Akhtar's huge statement on Virat Kohli's T20I career

During a debate ahead of the Super 4 encounter between both sides, Kapil said that Pant makes India's batting “stronger,” and he should be in the XI.

“We were very surprised (with Pant's absence against Pakistan), there's no doubt about that. We were all discussing about it. The way Pant has played, and adding to that, he's a left-hander, he was a very good option. And we can only sit here and discuss. But you are right, his presence makes India's batting stronger and his way of batting is completely different,” Kapil Dev said during his stint with ABP News, as their panel was joined by Pakistan news channel Geo Super.

Pant didn't get to bat in India's game against Hong Kong as the side, batting first, posted a strong score of 193/2 in 20 overs. In the first game, Dinesh Karthik came to bat in the final over of the run-chase, and brought the in-form Hardik Pandya on strike on his very first ball of the innings before the latter sealed India's win with a six.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
kapil dev team india asia cup rishabh pant india vs pakistan + 3 more
kapil dev team india asia cup rishabh pant india vs pakistan + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out