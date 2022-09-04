"We can only sit here and discuss. But...': Kapil Dev's blunt reply to Pakistan anchor over India's big playing XI call

India will return to face Pakistan in their second match-up of the Asia Cup 2022 – this time in the Super 4 stage – in Dubai on Sunday (September 4). In their previous clash – also at the same venue – India had registered a five-wicket win as Hardik Pandya emerged hero of the game, taking three wickets while scoring an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls to steer the side to victory. While Hardik is set to return to the XI after being rested for India's second group game against Hong Kong, there remains a significant mystery over the wicketkeeping role in the Indian team.

Dinesh Karthik donned the keeping gloves for India in the match against Pakistan where Rishabh Pant was left out from the side, much to the surprise of many former cricketers and fans. Against Hong Kong, Pant returned to the team and even as Karthik retained his place in the XI, it was the former who kept the wickets for the side. While many now expect Karthik to take over the wicketkeeping duties against Pakistan, former India captain Kapil Dev admitted that he was quite surprised at the side's initial decision to bench Pant.

During a debate ahead of the Super 4 encounter between both sides, Kapil said that Pant makes India's batting “stronger,” and he should be in the XI.

“We were very surprised (with Pant's absence against Pakistan), there's no doubt about that. We were all discussing about it. The way Pant has played, and adding to that, he's a left-hander, he was a very good option. And we can only sit here and discuss. But you are right, his presence makes India's batting stronger and his way of batting is completely different,” Kapil Dev said during his stint with ABP News, as their panel was joined by Pakistan news channel Geo Super.

Pant didn't get to bat in India's game against Hong Kong as the side, batting first, posted a strong score of 193/2 in 20 overs. In the first game, Dinesh Karthik came to bat in the final over of the run-chase, and brought the in-form Hardik Pandya on strike on his very first ball of the innings before the latter sealed India's win with a six.

