'We got found out in India': England pace legend hammers Jofra Archer and co. for outdated plans at Champions Trophy

England's struggles in the ODI format have been glaring, with their inconsistencies proving costly in major tournaments. A forgettable series against India earlier this month was followed by a disastrous start to their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, where they failed to defend a mammoth 351 against Australia. Their path to the semifinals became more treacherous after Australia's game against South Africa was washed out due to rain. Now, England face a do-or-die clash against Afghanistan, where anything less than a victory sealing their exit from the tournament.

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough did not hold back in his criticism of the team, particularly targeting their lack of a clear plan with the ball. Despite boasting a pace attack with raw speed, England have struggled to execute their strategies effectively. Gough lamented the outdated approach of relying on short-pitched bowling and stressed that modern ODI cricket demands adaptability.

"England, what can I say about England, it's so inconsistent. When they get it right, it's unbelievable to watch. With the ball, we don't seem to have a plan. We have three out-and-out fast bowlers. Gone are the days when you can just bowl short. We got found out in India. In the first match, 350 on board should've been game over. They have to come back strong," Gough told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interaction.

England may take solace in putting up a formidable total, but the context paints a far less flattering picture. Their runs came against an Australian attack missing its premier pace trio -- Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood -- significantly weakening the opposition’s bowling firepower.

Adding to their concerns, England’s bowlers then failed to contain an Australian batting unit that was without key figures like the injured Mitchell Marsh and the now-retired Marcus Stoinis. These glaring shortcomings leave England with no room for error as they prepare to face Afghanistan, where both their batting and bowling departments must show a marked improvement to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

'Missing Stokes'

England’s campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025 has been marred by key absences, with none more significant than that of Ben Stokes. The star all-rounder, whose heroics defined England’s past World Cup triumphs, was sidelined due to a left hamstring injury, leaving a gaping hole in the team’s balance.

Without Stokes, England have lacked the stability he brings with both bat and ball. Gough highlighted the impact of Stokes’ absence, comparing it to India's struggles without Hardik Pandya.

"Missing Ben Stokes has hurt them. He’s such a vital player – batting, bowling, fielding, he does it all. His absence is similar to India missing (Hardik) Pandya. Without that balance, England have struggled," he explained.

Stokes’ versatility provided England with depth in both departments, and their worries were further compounded when all-rounder Brydon Carse was ruled out of the tournament with a toe injury. Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has replaced him in an effort to strengthen their spin department.