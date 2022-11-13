'We knew that we are a better side than them': Shadab Khan recalls India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup thriller

Pakistan did not script the best of journey to the T20 World Cup final. They incurred an early jolt in their campaign in Australia before bouncing back from the jaws of elimination to make the summit clash in Melbourne. One of those early defeats were against India, at the iconic MCG, in their tournament opener. India grabbed a last-ball victory amid a drama that had unfolded over a certain no-ball call. Four weeks hence, Pakistan are in the final and India suffered a semi-final exit. Ahead of the England match in Melbourne for the elusive Cup, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan recalled that thriller against India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to former England captain Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports, Shadab opined that Pakistan did give their 100 per cent in that game, and although they did not finish, they were the better side against India.

“We just wanted to give our 100 percent. We knew if we give our 100 percent, the result will come on our side. And that game, we gave our 100 percent. We didn’t finish it but we knew that we are a better side than them,” Shadab said.

ALSO READ: Sachin breaks silence on Team India criticism: 'Getting to No.1 spot doesn't happen overnight. Let's not judge our team'

Talking about the India-Pakistan rivalry, the star player, who has been shortlisted for the Player of the Tournament award, said, “Pakistan-India game is a big game. For us. For them as well. So we have to try to win that game. Since childhood we also think, doesn’t matter about the other things, if we are winning the World Cup or not….we have to beat India. And the same pressure we are feeling now. That’s the pressure you carry. Doesn’t matter if you are playing or not.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After India match, Pakistan were stunned by lower-ranked Zimbabwe, but bounced back to win four in a row which included wins against South Africa in the group stage and New Zealand in the semis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON